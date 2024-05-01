Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Standard Motor Products (SMP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Standard Motor Products (SMP - Free Report) reported revenue of $331.4 million, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $322.87 million, representing a surprise of +2.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Standard Motor Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Vehicle Control: $185.52 million compared to the $181.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Temperature Control: $71.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.22 million.
  • Revenues- Engineered Solutions: $74.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.99 million.
Shares of Standard Motor Products have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

