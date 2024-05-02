Block, Inc. ( SQ Quick Quote SQ - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 2. The company has been benefiting from strong Cash App engagement, driven by its robust financial services products like Cash App Card. Its expanding presence in the “buy now, pay later” market, driven by strength across its Pay-in-Four and Single Use Payments offerings, is expected to have continued driving SQ’s top-line growth in the quarter under review. Strength across the Square ecosystem, on the back of its robust software and banking products and point-of-sale solutions, is likely to have contributed well to Gross Payment Volume (GPV) growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPV is pegged at $54.9 billion, indicating growth of 7.4% from the year-ago reported figure. Growing momentum across its transaction-based, subscription and bitcoin businesses is expected to have contributed well. Integrations across the company’s product lines, which deliver enhanced user experience, are expected to have contributed to seller base growth in the quarter under review. However, macroeconomic uncertainties and consumer discretionary spending are anticipated to have weighed on the company’s profitability in the first quarter. Estimates Trend
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here. Block currently has an Earnings ESP of -2.24% and a Zacks Rank #3.
What You Should Know About Block (SQ) Ahead of Q1 Earnings
Block, Inc. (SQ - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 2.
The company has been benefiting from strong Cash App engagement, driven by its robust financial services products like Cash App Card. Its expanding presence in the “buy now, pay later” market, driven by strength across its Pay-in-Four and Single Use Payments offerings, is expected to have continued driving SQ’s top-line growth in the quarter under review.
Strength across the Square ecosystem, on the back of its robust software and banking products and point-of-sale solutions, is likely to have contributed well to Gross Payment Volume (GPV) growth in the to-be-reported quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPV is pegged at $54.9 billion, indicating growth of 7.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
Growing momentum across its transaction-based, subscription and bitcoin businesses is expected to have contributed well.
Integrations across the company’s product lines, which deliver enhanced user experience, are expected to have contributed to seller base growth in the quarter under review.
However, macroeconomic uncertainties and consumer discretionary spending are anticipated to have weighed on the company’s profitability in the first quarter.
Estimates Trend
For the first quarter of 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.73 billion, suggesting growth of 14.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share, indicating a rise of 55% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark has decreased 1.6% in the past 30 days.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Block currently has an Earnings ESP of -2.24% and a Zacks Rank #3.
