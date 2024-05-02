We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Republic Services (RSG) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
RSG’s earnings per share (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) of $1.5 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8% and increased 16.9% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $3.9 billion missed the consensus mark by a slight margin but increased 7.8% year over year.
The RSG stock has gained 32.2% over the past year, outperforming the 22.4% rally of the industry it belongs to and 25.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.
Segmental Revenues
Revenues from Collection totaled $2.7 billion, up 8.3% from the year-ago quarter, beating our estimate of $2.6 billion.
Revenues (net) in the Transfer and Landfill segments were $182.8 million and $404.6 million, rising 5.2% and 3% year over year, respectively. The Transfer and Landfill segments’ revenues missed our estimate of $197 million and $432.5 million, respectively.
The Other segment’s revenues of $188.4 million increased 27.2% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed our estimate of $165 million.
Environmental solutions’ revenues (net) of $423.3 million increased 3.7% year over year and beat our estimate of $418.8 million.
Operating Results
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $1.2 billion, which marked a 12% increase from the year-ago quarter, meeting our estimate. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2% increased 120 basis points from the prior-year quarter, beating our estimate of 28.1%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Republic Services exited first-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $91.6 million compared with $140 million at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt (net of current maturities) was $11.4 billion compared with $11.9 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2023.
RSG generated $811.5 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. The adjusted free cash flow was $535 million. Capital expenditure in first-quarter 2024 was $514.5 million.
Currently, Republic Services carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
