Exelon (EXC) to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
Exelon Corporation (EXC - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on May 2, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.5% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
Exelon’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from its reduction in volumetric risk, as nearly 76% of its distribution revenues are decoupled.
New distribution rates that were implemented during the previous quarters in the company’s service territories are likely to have had a positive impact on earnings.
The company’s bottom line is also expected to have benefited from energy efficiency programs, urban footprints in the densely-populated regions and cost-saving initiatives.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 70 cents per share, flat year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $5.7 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 2.5%.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.
Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.96%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks to Consider
Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.
AES Corporation (AES - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter earnings on May 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased 7.1% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $3.24 billion.
Ameren Corporation (AEE - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter earnings on May 2. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has decreased 0.9% in the past 60 days.
NiSource (NI - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has increased 1.3% in the past 60 days.
