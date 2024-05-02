Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Etsy (ETSY) Q1 Earnings

Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) reported $645.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $648.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was -2.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Etsy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total GMS: $2986.5 thousand versus $3046.73 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Active buyers: 96,392 compared to the 96,598 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Percent GMS ex-U.S. Domestic: 45% compared to the 46.3% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Active sellers: 9,131 versus 9,304 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Services: $178.97 million compared to the $179.39 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Marketplace: $466.98 million versus $469.15 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Etsy here>>>

Shares of Etsy have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

