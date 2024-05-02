Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Qorvo (QRVO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) reported revenue of $940.99 million, up 48.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.39, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $925.44 million, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qorvo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- HPA: $164.60 million versus $139.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.
  • Revenue- ACG: $653.60 million compared to the $683.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- CSG: $122.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $103.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Qorvo here>>>

Shares of Qorvo have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise