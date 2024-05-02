Back to top

Cognizant (CTSH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cognizant (CTSH - Free Report) reported $4.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73 billion, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cognizant performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Products and Resources: $1.13 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Health Sciences: $1.42 billion versus $1.39 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Revenue- Financial services: $1.39 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
  • Revenue- Communications, Media and Technology: $826 million compared to the $802.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
Shares of Cognizant have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

