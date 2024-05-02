Back to top

Compared to Estimates, PTC Inc. (PTC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) reported $603.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $575.53 million, representing a surprise of +4.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PTC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR as reported: $2.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion.
  • Revenue- Recurring Revenue: $564.01 million compared to the $530.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $32.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.4%.
  • Revenue- Total Software (License+Support & cloud services): $570.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $538.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.
  • Revenue- Perpetual License: $6.75 million versus $7.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.3% change.
Shares of PTC Inc. have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

