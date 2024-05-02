Back to top

Image: Bigstock

VICI Properties (VICI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) reported $951.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $0.56 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $942.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how VICI Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Golf revenues: $10.10 million compared to the $10.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income: $19.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
  • Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans: $409.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $401.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Revenues- Income from sales-type leases: $512.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $511.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.57 versus $0.66 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of VICI Properties have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

