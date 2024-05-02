Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Albemarle (ALB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 47.3%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $10.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was -25.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albemarle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Energy Storage: $800.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $720.11 million.
  • Net Sales- Ketjen: $243.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $253.44 million.
  • Net Sales- Specialties: $316.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $362.73 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ketjen: $21.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.67 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties: $45.18 million versus $49.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: $26.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$22.48 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage: $198 million compared to the $143.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Albemarle here>>>

Shares of Albemarle have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Albemarle Corporation (ALB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise