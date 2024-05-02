Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Mosaic (MOS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.68 billion, down 25.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion, representing a surprise of -5.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 1,644 KTon versus 1,709.55 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 2,163 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,108.24 KTon.
  • Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 1,715 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,052.01 KTon.
  • Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock: 81 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 74.75 $/Ton.
  • Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur: 142 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 141.58 $/Ton.
  • Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination): $517 compared to the $554.04 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia: 404 $/Ton compared to the 345.04 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination): $677 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $649.03.
  • Net sales- Phosphates: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes: $886 million versus $1.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34% change.
  • Net sales- Corporate and Other: -$19 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$53.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -32.1%.
  • Net sales- Potash: $643 million versus $573.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.1% change.
Shares of Mosaic have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

