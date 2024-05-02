Jazz Pharmaceuticals (
Image: Bigstock
Jazz (JAZZ) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ - Free Report) reported $901.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $2.68 for the same period compares to $3.95 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.14, the EPS surprise was -35.27%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Jazz performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Jazz here>>>
- Revenues- Product sales, net: $842.10 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $895 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio/defibrotide: $47.68 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $40.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xywav: $315.30 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $329.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.5%.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex: $198.72 million versus $215.85 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex: $2.74 million versus $5.75 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -61.5% change.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos: $32.02 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $36.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca: $75.10 million compared to the $75.18 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
- Total revenues- Other: $3.57 million compared to the $3.35 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xyrem: $64.23 million versus $81.91 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -63.9% change.
- Revenues- Royalties and contract revenues: $59.88 million compared to the $47.72 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +596.9% year over year.
- Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze: $102.75 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $100.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.6%.
- Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate (Xywav & Xyrem): $379.53 million versus $421.45 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.8% change.
Shares of Jazz have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.