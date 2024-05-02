Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Fastly (FSLY) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $133.52 million, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fastly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Customer Count: 3,290 versus 3,260 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Non-enterprise customers: $11.46 million versus $12.30 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Revenue- Enterprise customers: $122.06 million versus $120.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
Shares of Fastly have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

