Compared to Estimates, American Well (AMWL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, American Well Corporation (AMWL - Free Report) reported revenue of $59.52 million, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.25, compared to -$0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18, the EPS surprise was -38.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Well performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Platform subscription: $24.86 million versus $24.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.4% change.
  • Revenue- Other: $3.59 million compared to the $3.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Visits: $31.08 million versus $33.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
Shares of American Well have returned -32.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

