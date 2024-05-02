Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BrightView (BV) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) reported $672.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $691.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +57.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BrightView performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance Services: $510.50 million compared to the $533.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Snow Removal Services: $173.10 million versus $185.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.7% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services: $337.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $348.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
  • Revenue- Development Services: $164.40 million versus $160.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$16.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$15.50 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services: $14.40 million compared to the $13.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services: $66.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.89 million.
Shares of BrightView have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

