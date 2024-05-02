Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Barrett (BBSI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.91 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.31, the EPS surprise was +93.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Barrett performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross billings: $1.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion.
  • Revenues- Professional employer services: $246.19 million versus $229.31 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Revenues- Staffing services: $19.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Barrett here>>>

Shares of Barrett have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise