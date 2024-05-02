Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Tenable (TENB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Tenable (TENB - Free Report) reported revenue of $215.96 million, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was +38.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Calculated Current Billings: $197800 thousand compared to the $197369.8 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $197.64 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $195.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $6.17 million versus $6.36 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
  • Revenue- Perpetual license and maintenance: $12.16 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $11.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
Shares of Tenable have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

