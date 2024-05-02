Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Bally's (BALY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Bally's Corporation (BALY - Free Report) reported revenue of $618.48 million, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$3.26, compared to -$0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $622.76 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.13, the EPS surprise was -188.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bally's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Casinos & Resorts: $342.33 million versus $340.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Revenue- International Interactive: $234.68 million versus $241.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.4% change.
  • Revenue- North America Interactive: $41.47 million versus $34.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +70.2% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Other: -$14.68 million compared to the -$15.20 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- International Interactive: $83.53 million versus $79.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- North America Interactive: -$10.16 million versus -$11.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Casinos & Resorts: $89.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $96.13 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bally's here>>>

Shares of Bally's have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bally's Corporation (BALY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise