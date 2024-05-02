Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Mister Car Wash (MCW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Mister Car Wash (MCW - Free Report) reported revenue of $239.18 million, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $244.06 million, representing a surprise of -2.00%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mister Car Wash performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth: 0.9% versus 1.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Ending location count: 482 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 482.
  • New Stores, Net (acquired & opened): 6 compared to the 6 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Mister Car Wash have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

