Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Zillow (ZG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Zillow Group (ZG - Free Report) reported revenue of $529 million, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $509.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zillow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Residential: $393 million versus $373.23 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other: $8 million compared to the $8.49 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Mortgages: $31 million versus $28.98 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Rentals: $97 million compared to the $95.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Zillow here>>>

Shares of Zillow have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise