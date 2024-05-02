We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carvana (CVNA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.06 billion, up 17.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.41, compared to -$1.51 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.76, the EPS surprise was +46.05%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales: 91,878 versus 85,333 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Total: $6,432 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5,734.86.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle: $3,080 versus $2,846.39 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale: $860 versus $711.27 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales: 44,155 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 39,376.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Other: $2,492 compared to the $2,240.94 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Per unit selling prices - Retail vehicles: $23,673 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23,501.69.
- Per unit selling prices - Wholesale vehicles: $9,625 versus $9,434.23 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net: $2.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
- Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues: $229 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $179.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.2%.
- Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $657 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $547.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
- Gross Profit- Retail vehicle: $283 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $247.11 million.
Shares of Carvana have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.