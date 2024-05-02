Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sixth St (TSLX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Sixth Street (TSLX - Free Report) reported revenue of $117.78 million, up 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $118.44 million, representing a surprise of -0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sixth St performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments: $115.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.03 million.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest from investments: $2.23 million versus $2.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment income from non-controlled non-affiliated investments- Interest from investments: $102.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.50 million.
  • Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments: $2.23 million versus $2.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sixth St here>>>

Shares of Sixth St have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise