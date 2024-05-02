Envista (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Envista (NVST) Q1 Earnings
Envista (NVST - Free Report) reported $623.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $629.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was -16.13%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Envista performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Sales- North America: $318.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $331.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
- Geographic Sales- Western Europe: $148.30 million compared to the $151.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
- Geographic Sales- Emerging markets: $126.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $112.94 million.
- Geographic Sales- Other developed markets: $30.30 million compared to the $33.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.
- Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- North America: $171.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $184.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.
- Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Emerging markets: $33.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.14 million.
- Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Other developed markets: $22.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.
- Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Emerging markets: $93.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.80 million.
- Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- North America: $147.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $147.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
- Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Western Europe: $26 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19%.
- Sales- Equipment & Consumables: $214.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $212.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
- Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies: $408.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $419.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
Shares of Envista have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.