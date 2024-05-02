Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Cross Country (CCRN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) reported revenue of $379.17 million, down 39.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $373.73 million, representing a surprise of +1.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cross Country performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - FTEsn: 9,124 versus 8,947 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Physician staffing statistical data - Days filled in HRS: 23,785 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17,914.
  • Physician staffing statistical data - Revenue per day filled: $1,976 compared to the $1,883 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - Average revenue per FTE per day: $397 versus $403.50 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Physician staffing: $46.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $44.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.
  • Revenue- Nurse and allied staffing: $332.19 million compared to the $330.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -43% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cross Country here>>>

Shares of Cross Country have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise