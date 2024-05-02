We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Selective Insurance (SIGI - Free Report) reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. EPS of $1.33 for the same period compares to $1.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -29.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Underwriting expense ratio: 30.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 31.5%.
- Combined ratio: 98.2% compared to the 94.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Loss and loss expense ratio: 67% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 62.9%.
- Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio: 98.8% compared to the 93.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio: 105.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 108.3%.
- Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio: 87.6% versus 87% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Net premiums earned: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Other income: $7.80 million compared to the $2.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +200% year over year.
- Revenues- Net investment income earned: $107.80 million versus $110.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.8% change.
- Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $113 million compared to the $111.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $834.10 million compared to the $832.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $103.80 million compared to the $105.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Selective Insurance have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.