EPR Properties (EPR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, EPR Properties (EPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $142.28 million, down 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.78 million, representing a surprise of -0.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EPR Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental revenue: $142.28 million versus $142.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
  • Revenue- Mortgage and other financing income: $12.91 million versus $11.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change.
  • Revenue- Other income: $12.04 million compared to the $10.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.75 compared to the $0.58 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of EPR Properties have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

