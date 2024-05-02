Back to top

Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Curtiss-Wright (CW - Free Report) reported revenue of $713.17 million, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.99, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $665.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +13.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Curtiss-Wright performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted Sales- Aerospace & Industrial: $219.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $208.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Adjusted Sales- Naval & Power: $282.10 million compared to the $283.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +974.3% year over year.
  • Adjusted Sales- Defense Electronics: $211.74 million compared to the $169.25 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.6% year over year.
  • Reported Operating Income- Aerospace & Industrial: $27.47 million versus $26.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (expense)- Corporate and eliminations: -$10.78 million versus -$7.76 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Reported Operating Income- Naval & Power: $35.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.19 million.
  • Reported Operating Income- Defense Electronics: $48.08 million compared to the $30.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Curtiss-Wright have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

