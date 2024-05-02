Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Service Corp. (SCI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Service Corp. (SCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.05 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.85, the EPS surprise was +4.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Service Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable North America average revenue per funeral service: $5,619 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5,532.98.
  • Funeral services performed - North America: 94,366 compared to the 93,152 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Cemetery: $440.60 million compared to the $421.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Funeral: $604.70 million versus $597.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • Gross profit- Funeral: $131.90 million versus $131.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Cemetery: $142.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.85 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Service Corp. here>>>

Shares of Service Corp. have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Service Corporation International (SCI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise