Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Beazer (BZH) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) reported revenue of $541.54 million, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $572.07 million, representing a surprise of -5.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beazer performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total home closings: 1,044 versus 1,105 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing): $515.90 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $515.21.
  • New home orders, net of cancellations: 1,299 versus 1,288 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units): 2,046 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,974.
  • Actual Community Count at quarter-end: 140 versus 145 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Land sales and other: $2.90 million versus $2.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.8% change.
  • Revenue- Homebuilding: $538.64 million compared to the $569.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding: $100.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.21 million.
  • Gross profit (loss)- Land Sales and Other: $1.08 million compared to the $1.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Beazer here>>>

Shares of Beazer have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise