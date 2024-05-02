Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Green Brick Partners (GRBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $447.34 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $444.18 million, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Green Brick Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active selling communities at end of period: 98 versus 93 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • New homes delivered: 821 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 801.
  • Backlog units: 1,020 versus 1,110 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Land and lots revenue: $4.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +138.6%.
  • Revenues- Residential units revenue: $443.28 million versus $440.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Green Brick Partners here>>>

Shares of Green Brick Partners have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise