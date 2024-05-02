Back to top

Rayonier (RYN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Rayonier (RYN - Free Report) reported revenue of $168.1 million, down 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195.33 million, representing a surprise of -13.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rayonier performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Harvest Volume - Southern Timber: 2,010 KTons compared to the 1,822.36 KTons average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Harvest Volume - Pacific Northwest Timber: 317 KTons versus the two-analyst average estimate of 372.72 KTons.
  • Sales- Real Estate: $15.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Sales- Southern Timber: $70 million versus $61.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
  • Sales- Trading: $11.80 million versus $12.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
  • Sales- New Zealand Timber: $45.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Sales- Pacific Northwest Timber: $25.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Southern Timber: $23 million compared to the $19.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Pacific Northwest Timber: -$4.40 million versus -$2.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate and Other: -$9.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$6.54 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- Real estate: -$0.10 million versus $0.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- New Zealand Timber: $7.40 million versus $4.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Rayonier have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

