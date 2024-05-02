Back to top

Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX - Free Report) reported $113.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.2%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.2 million, representing a surprise of +9.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

  • Net Sales- Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems: $33.21 million compared to the $34.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe: $80.01 million versus $68.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems: $5.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.69 million.
  • Gross profit- Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe: $14.24 million versus $9.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Northwest Pipe Co. have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

