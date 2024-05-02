Back to top

RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RLJ Lodging (RLJ - Free Report) reported $324.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $321.79 million, representing a surprise of +0.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RLJ Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other revenue: $22.09 million versus $21.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage revenue: $35.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenue- Room revenue: $266.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $264.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.01 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.01.
Shares of RLJ Lodging have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

