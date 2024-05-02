Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Markel Group (MKL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Markel Group (MKL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.56 billion, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $18.17, compared to $17.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $18.50, the EPS surprise was -1.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Markel Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting Expenses Ratio: 34.7% versus 34.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Combined Ratio: 95.2% versus 98.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Loss Ratio - Total: 60.5% versus 64.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- Net investment income: $218.27 million versus $226.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37% change.
  • Operating revenues- Earned premiums: $2.13 billion versus $2.13 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.
  • Net Earned Premiums- Reinsurance: $253.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $239.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Net Earned Premiums- Insurance: $1.87 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.81 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
Shares of Markel Group have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise