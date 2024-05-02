Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Gladstone Capital (GLAD - Free Report) reported revenue of $24 million, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.25, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was -55.36%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gladstone Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total interest income (excluding PIK interest income): $22.33 million versus $21.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total interest income: $23.72 million versus $23.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • PIK interest income: $1.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.21 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gladstone Capital here>>>

Shares of Gladstone Capital have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise