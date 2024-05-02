Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Axis Capital (AXS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Axis Capital (AXS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.57, compared to $2.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.54, the EPS surprise was +1.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axis Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total: 57.9% compared to the 57.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Combined Ratio - Total: 91.1% compared to the 90.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Acquisition Cost Ratio - Total: 20.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.9%.
  • Net investment income: $167.38 million compared to the $165.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.1% year over year.
  • Net premiums earned: $1.26 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Other insurance related income (loss): $8.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1345.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Axis Capital here>>>

Shares of Axis Capital have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise