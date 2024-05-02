Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP - Free Report) reported revenue of $528.35 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.60, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was -8.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ryman Hospitality Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Entertainment: $66.88 million versus $68.74 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
  • Revenues- Hospitality: $461.47 million versus $461.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.67 versus $0.62 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

