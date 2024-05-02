Compared to Estimates, CDW (CDW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, CDW (
CDW Quick Quote CDW - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.87 billion, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.92, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CDW performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Public- Government: $543.30 million versus $532.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Net sales- Public: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year. Public- Healthcare: $584.60 million versus $513.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change. Net sales- Small Business: $380.90 million compared to the $387.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year. Public- Education: $596.80 million compared to the $637.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year. Net sales- Corporate: $2.14 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Net sales- Other: $631.20 million versus $642.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Net sales- Major Product and Services- Other: $26.40 million versus $27.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change. Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Notebooks/Mobile Devices: $1.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Netcomm Products: $569.90 million compared to the $642.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.5% year over year. Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Desktops: $258.40 million versus $238.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change. Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware: $3.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. View all Key Company Metrics for CDW here>>>
Shares of CDW have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, CDW (CDW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, CDW (CDW - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.87 billion, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.92, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.16.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CDW performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for CDW here>>>
- Public- Government: $543.30 million versus $532.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
- Net sales- Public: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.
- Public- Healthcare: $584.60 million versus $513.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.
- Net sales- Small Business: $380.90 million compared to the $387.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.
- Public- Education: $596.80 million compared to the $637.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.
- Net sales- Corporate: $2.14 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
- Net sales- Other: $631.20 million versus $642.78 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
- Net sales- Major Product and Services- Other: $26.40 million versus $27.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
- Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Notebooks/Mobile Devices: $1.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
- Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Netcomm Products: $569.90 million compared to the $642.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.5% year over year.
- Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware- Desktops: $258.40 million versus $238.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
- Net sales- Major Product and Services- Hardware: $3.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
Shares of CDW have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.