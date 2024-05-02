Back to top

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.29 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axalta Coating Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Performance Coatings- Refinish: $519 million versus $516.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Sales- Performance Coatings- Industrial: $329 million versus $330.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.
  • Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total: $446 million versus $438.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.
  • Sales- Mobility Coatings- Commercial vehicle: $104 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $106.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
  • Sales- Performance Coatings- Total: $848 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $846.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.
  • Sales- Mobility Coatings- Light vehicle: $342 million compared to the $332.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Axalta Coating Systems here>>>

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

