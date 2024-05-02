Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $79.3 million, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -13.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21, the EPS surprise was +485.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Riot Platforms, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Bitcoin Mining: $74.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $78.13 million.
  • Revenue- Engineering: $4.70 million versus $13.84 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $0.02 million compared to the $0.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Riot Platforms, Inc. have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

