Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Jack Henry (JKHY) Q3 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Jack Henry (JKHY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $542.51 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Jack Henry metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Core' to come in at $167.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Payments' of $203.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Complementary' reaching $152.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Corporate & Other' will reach $17.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Processing' stands at $224.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services and Support' should arrive at $315.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Jack Henry here>>>
Shares of Jack Henry have demonstrated returns of -4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JKHY is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>