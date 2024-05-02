We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Crocs (CROX) Q1 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that Crocs (CROX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.22 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $882.6 million, exhibiting a decline of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Crocs metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Crocs Brand' at $687.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand' should arrive at $193.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.6% year over year.
