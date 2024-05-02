Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Aptiv (APTV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.9 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was +10.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aptiv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Eliminations and Other: -$15 million compared to the -$10.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions: $3.49 billion versus $3.60 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $1.43 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $155 million compared to the $80.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions: $389 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $402.04 million.
Shares of Aptiv have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

