BorgWarner (BWA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, BorgWarner (BWA - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.6 billion, down 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.03, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +18.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BorgWarner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Net Sales Change: 6.9% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Air Management: $2.03 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Drivetrain & Battery Systems: $1.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion.
  • Net Sales- ePropulsion: $436 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $528.63 million.
  • Net Sales- Inter-segment eliminations: -$30 million versus -$33.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -78.4% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- ePropulsion: -$62 million compared to the -$16.57 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Drivetrain & Battery Systems: $158 million compared to the $110.65 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Air Management: $308 million versus $295.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of BorgWarner have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

