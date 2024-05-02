Back to top

Olaplex (OLPX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX - Free Report) reported revenue of $98.91 million, down 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $94.86 million, representing a surprise of +4.26%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Olaplex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional: $38.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $37.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20%.
  • Revenue- DTC: $25.70 million compared to the $30.45 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Specialty retail: $34.40 million versus $29.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
Shares of Olaplex have returned -23.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

