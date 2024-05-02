Back to top

Ametek (AME) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Ametek (AME - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.74 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59, the EPS surprise was +3.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ametek performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronic Instruments: $1.16 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Electro mechanical: $579.40 million versus $589.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.
  • Operating Income- Electronic Instruments: $352.94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $318.10 million.
  • Operating Income- Corporate administrative expenses: -$26.42 million compared to the -$26.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Electromechanical: $90.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $138.42 million.
Shares of Ametek have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

