Marcus (MCS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Marcus (MCS - Free Report) reported $138.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9%. EPS of -$0.38 for the same period compares to -$0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.88 million, representing a surprise of -2.35%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marcus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rooms: $18.21 million versus $17.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $16.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
  • Revenues- Theatre concessions: $34.70 million compared to the $37.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Theatre admissions: $40.60 million versus $41.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change.
Shares of Marcus have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

