Wesco International (WCC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Wesco International (WCC - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.35 billion, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.30, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46, the EPS surprise was -6.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wesco International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions: $2.10 billion versus $2.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
  • Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions: $1.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%.
  • Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions: $1.67 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$122.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$115.41 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- UBS: $169.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $164.51 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- CSS: $127.20 million compared to the $152.65 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- EES: $165.80 million versus $155.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Wesco International have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

