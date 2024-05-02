Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Linde (LIN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Linde (LIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.1 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.75, compared to $3.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.68, the EPS surprise was +1.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Linde performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- EMEA: $2.09 billion versus $2.19 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.
  • Sales- APAC: $1.59 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Sales- Other: $319 million versus $335.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
  • Sales- Americas: $3.56 billion versus $3.64 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Sales- Engineering: $539 million versus $558.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Linde here>>>

Shares of Linde have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Linde PLC (LIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise