Compared to Estimates, Zoetis (ZTS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zoetis (
ZTS Quick Quote ZTS - Free Report) reported $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion, representing a surprise of +2.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%. Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock: $265 million versus $272.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change. Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal: $552 million versus $553.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change. Geographic Revenues- International Revenue: $1.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Revenues- Companion Animal: $1.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%. Revenues- Livestock: $720 million compared to the $750.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year. Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $20 million compared to the $17.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Revenues- Livestock - Poultry: $139 million compared to the $139.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses: $66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%. Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats: $1.38 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Revenues- Livestock - Swine: $127 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $142.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%. Revenues- Livestock - Cattle: $391 million compared to the $405.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>
Shares of Zoetis have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Zoetis (ZTS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Zoetis (ZTS - Free Report) reported $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion, representing a surprise of +2.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Zoetis here>>>
- Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.16 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.7%.
- Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock: $265 million versus $272.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.
- Geographic Revenues- International - Companion Animal: $552 million versus $553.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
- Geographic Revenues- International Revenue: $1.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
- Revenues- Companion Animal: $1.45 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.
- Revenues- Livestock: $720 million compared to the $750.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.
- Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health: $20 million compared to the $17.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Livestock - Poultry: $139 million compared to the $139.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
- Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses: $66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $102.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
- Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats: $1.38 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
- Revenues- Livestock - Swine: $127 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $142.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.6%.
- Revenues- Livestock - Cattle: $391 million compared to the $405.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
Shares of Zoetis have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.